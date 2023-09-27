HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday confirmed that one person has died following a boat crash at Black Point Marina.

The deceased was identified as forty-two-year-old Michael Garcia who was was the boat’s operator.

The incident happened on Tuesday approximately 2 1/2 miles northeast of the marina.

According to the FWC, the boat was traveling at a high speed when it lost control, which ejected three passengers who were on board into the water.

Air rescue rushed one person to the hospital who was seriously hurt. The other two victims on board were placed on stretchers and were also taken to the hospital but appeared to be OK.

Garcia died as a results of his injuries.

The FWC is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

