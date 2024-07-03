MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida law enforcement agencies are giving out a stern warning on boating safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami Fire Rescue are joining forces to spread the word about the dangers of operating a boat while under the influence.

“We remind all boaters that boating while impaired is not only dangerous, but is also illegal,” said FWC officer George Reynaud. “Law enforcement officers will be out looking for impaired operators. Those found operating under the influence will be arrested.”

This is all part of a larger initiative called Operation Dry Water. It was launched in 2009 to raise awareness and stress the importance of designating a sober driver during the Fourth of July weekend.

