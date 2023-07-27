SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The boat involved in a crash near Boca Chita that sent a diver to the hospital was a Miami-Dade Police vessel, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they were notified on Wednesday of a boating accident between the police vessel and a diver off Boca Chita Key.

Investigators said the victim was hoisted onto the Boca Chita Key Police Dock after he was struck.

Officers carefully pulled the diver from the boat. Parts of his body were wrapped with a yellow tarp.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as first responders treated the diver, placed him on a gurney and drove him over to the rescue chopper.

The patient was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, the diver remained at the hospital.

It’s unknown why the diver was in the water at the time of the crash and whether or not he had his diving flag up.

Officials continue to investigate what led to the crash.

