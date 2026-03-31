MIAMI (WSVN) - The boat that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident last Wednesday in Biscayne Bay has been located, according to officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to FWC officers, two people, a father and his 14-year-old son, were on board a seven-foot inflatable dinghy in the Meloy Channel near Indian Creek and Biscayne Point Circle, in Miami Beach, when a much larger boat hit them, causing them to be ejected into the water.

Both were taken out of the water and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the father, 55-year-old Davide Veglia, later succumbed to his injuries.

The 14-year-old was treated for severe injuries from the incident.

Authorities released video of the hit-and run to the public, and have been searching for the boat for five days.

FWC has not released any information on the driver of the boat, or if they will face any charges.

The case is currently under investigation by FWC officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.