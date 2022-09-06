(WSVN) - Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in a boat crash that claimed the life of a South Florida student, according to investigators.

According to a preliminary report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 29-foot boat with 14 people on board struck a channel marker while traveling in the intracoastal waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County, just north of Key Largo, Sunday evening.

All 14 people on board, including two adults, were thrown off the boat.

According to officials, 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, died as a result of her injuries.

Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies helped rescue everyone from the water. Seven of them were transported to area hospitals.

The FWC identified all of the occupants on board:

George Ignacio Pino

Cecilia Pino

Katerina Sofia Puig

Coco Aguilar

Isabella Rodriguez

Sarah Emily Gutierrez

Cecilia Lianna Pino

Camila Victoria Alvarez

Paula Garcia

Natalia Elena Reed

Claudia Porto Carrero

Carolina Monterrey

Andrea Laura Knoepffler

Early Tuesday morning, students from across multiple schools joined at Matheson Hammock Park to silently honor and remember Fernandez.

“She was always faith-oriented, and you knew her, the way she lived, she lived by her faith,” said Beatrice Nunez, a student.

The support extended beyond the two schools, as students from Christopher Columbus High School, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Immaculata-La Salle High School and Westminster Christian School all joined in the tribute.

The FWC continues to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.