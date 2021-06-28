SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members and friends of those who are missing after the partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside expressed frustration at the slow pace of search-and-rescue operations.

Among those waiting to hear word on his friends on Monday is Joseph Tanami.

“After all these hours, this: it’s only 10 [people confirmed dead],” he said.

7News cameras captured Tanami as he appeared to be speaking with a police officer.

When asked what he would like to see happen at theis moint, Tanami replied, “Find them, find these people. I want to see them alive, but even a body, something moving, you know? There’s a lot of people under there.”

As of Monday afternoon, 151 people are still unaccounted for. They are believed to be underneath a massive pile of concrete and debris that was once part of Champlain Towers’ South condo.

Families gathered again for a briefing from officials, a day after they were given the opportunity to visit the site for the first time since the collapse.

The pain of that visit was visible as they returned.

A few blocks away. a memorial for the victims continues to grow.

Meanwhile, loved ones and a shaken community desperately hold on to hope.

“[The best thing to do] is to really pray and hope for the best,” said Tanami.

Loved ones are expected to return to the Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Ave. later on Monday for another briefing from county and local officials.

