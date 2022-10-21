MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Customs and Border Patrol Officer’s life was cut short, funeral arrangements were still being worked out.

A group of law enforcement agents was seen, along with the family and friends of Jorge Arias, on Friday afternoon to honor Jorge Arias in a funeral procession from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Little Havana.

Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Police confirmed a second officer was involved in the shooting that killed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

Arias’ widow, Ana Mary, spoke to 7News Thursday, a day after the tragic event.

“He was a great father to my children and he was my soulmate and I have lost my person,” said Ana Mary.

The heartbreak doesn’t get easier for the wife of 40-year-old Jorge.

He was also an instructor at the Trail Glades Shooting Range.

“My husband was very passionate about the work that he did,” recalled Ana Mary.

It was at the shooting range where Jorge was tragically shot and killed.

Miami Dade Police said the shooting involved a second officer during a training exercise.

The Miami Herald reported it happened during a role-playing scenario to subdue a bad guy and the agent who shot Jorge accidentally replaced his training pistol with his handgun, which carried live ammunition.

How that happened is still unclear.

Jorge was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, but would not make it.

“He didn’t deserve to go so soon,” said Ana Mary.

Just hours later, an emotional procession to the medical examiner’s office was held.

Law enforcement from all across South Florida walked through the rain to honor the fallen officer.

“That meant so much to me,” said Ana Mary. “I did not anticipate that, and he is getting a hero’s ceremony, and that’s exactly what he deserved.”

Surrounded by support Jorge’s family reflected on what kind of person he was.

“He was a great guy and I know everyone always says that about those who leave us, but he was a great guy,” said Ana Mary. “I’m really proud of his service and so was he.”

The procession is scheduled to begin soon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.