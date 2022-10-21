MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Customs and Border Patrol Officer’s life was cut short after an incident at a shooting range, a procession was held to the funeral home to begin his internment.

A group of law enforcement agents was seen, along with the family and friends of Jorge Arias, on Friday afternoon honoring Jorge Arias in a funeral procession from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Little Havana.

Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Police confirmed a second officer was involved in the shooting that killed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

Arias’ widow, Ana Mary Arias, spoke to 7News Thursday, a day after the tragic event.

“He was a great father to my children, and he was my soulmate, and I have lost my person,” said the widow.

The heartbreak doesn’t get easier for the widow of 40-year-old Arias.

He was also an instructor at the Trail Glades Shooting Range where he was fatally shot during a training exercise.

“My husband was very passionate about the work that he did,” recalled Ana Mary.

It was at the shooting range where her husband was tragically shot and killed during a training exercise.

The Miami Herald reported it happened during a role-playing scenario to subdue a bad guy and the agent who shot Arias accidentally replaced his training pistol with his handgun, which carried live ammunition.

How that happened is still unclear.

Arias was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, but would not make it.

Just hours later, an emotional procession to the medical examiner’s office was held.

Law enforcement from across South Florida walked through the rain to honor the fallen officer.

“That meant so much to me,” said his widow. “I did not anticipate that, and he is getting a hero’s ceremony, and that’s exactly what he deserved.”

Surrounded by support, Arias’s family reflected on what kind of person he was.

“He was a great guy, and I know everyone always says that about those who leave us, but he was a great guy,” said his widow. “I’m really proud of his service and so was he.”

