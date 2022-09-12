SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people said a final goodbye to 17-year-old Lucy Ferndandez during her funeral mass, Monday.

Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

“She would brighten up every room that she walked into,” said Sister Carmen Fernandez, President of Our lady of Lourdes Academy. “She had a very positive outlook on life.”

Her life was taken over the labor day weekend in a tragic boating accident near Key Largo.

There were 14 people on board, two adults and 12 teenagers. The teens are all students from Our Lady of Lourdes and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

Several of them were injured, but Fernandez would not survive.

“The best way that we get through this, there’s two; one, with our faith and with the help of each other,” Sister Fernandez said.

As her friends and classmates spent the last week remembering Fernandez’ s life, the Fernandez family asked for privacy and released a statement.

In her honor, her family established a scholarship fund at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy called “The Lucy Fernandez Foundation,” which has already raised more that $500,000.

The goal is to continue Fernandez’s legacy of kindness and love.

It you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.