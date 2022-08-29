SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer as they filled a church to honor a fallen hero.

A funeral mass took place at Saint Kevin Catholic Church for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at 10:30 a.m., Monday.

He died on Aug. 20 after he fought for his life for two weeks in the hospital.

“We are gathered here today to pay tribute to a great husband, father, brother and son, and indeed a true public servant hero special agent Jose Perez,” said Rabbi Mark Rosenberg.

Many in the community remembered the 55-year-old retired assistant chief of the City of Miami Police Department as a respected public servant; he was a decorated law enforcement veteran, serving the armed forces for more than 20 years.

Perez also spent 26 years with the MPD where he rose in the ranks and retired as assistant chief of police. He retired in 2018 as a major in the City of Miami Police Department and in 2021, he joined the FDLE.

He was involved in a crash on Aug. 2 while he responded to an incident in West Miami-Dade. The other driver involved in the crash was charged with driving under the influence.

Police said that driver failed to yield the right-of-way.

A procession was held the day after Perez passed away where his body was escorted by multiple agencies of South Florida from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

Another procession took place around 8:30 a.m. that closed down streets between 8:45 a.m. to about 9:00 a.m. when they transported his body to the church.

Traffic information regarding the funeral services of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: pic.twitter.com/5j9dfEIjeu — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 29, 2022

Ron DeSantis was spotted inside of the church to pay his respects as well.

As of noon, the funeral mass was ongoing.

