SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer.

A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday.

Many in the community will be remembering the 55-year-old retired assistant chief of the City of Miami Police Department; he died on August 20 after he fought for his life for two weeks in the hospital.

He was involved in a crash on August 2 while he responded to an incident in West Miami-Dade. The other driver involved in the crash was charged for driving under the influence.

Police said that driver failed to yield the right-of-way.

A procession was held the day after Perez passed away where his body was escorted by multiple agencies of South Florida.

The retired assistant chief served locally and state-wide for three decades. He retired in 2018 as a major in the City of Miami Police Department.

Traffic delays will be expected in the area as there will be a procession to transport his body to the funeral.

Traffic information regarding the funeral services of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez:

Perez’s death would be the second death in FDLE’s history.

