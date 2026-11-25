NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is heartbroken over the loss of their grandmother. But the heartbreak became even more painful when they learned the funeral home where their loved one was resting made a major mistake.

Melissa Hicks said her 94-year-old grandmother, Daphne Bucknor, passed away on Nov. 1. Days later, she reached out to Wright & Young Funeral Home to arrange her grandmother’s services.

But days before the viewing, the funeral home’s director gathered the family to share a regrettable error the funeral home had made.

He said, ‘Unfortunately, we made a mistake and cremated your grandmother.’ Everyone started crying and started bawling,” recalled Hicks. “He said he apologized, that this had never happened.”

It is a mistake the family cannot reverse.

“We can’t turn back the hands of time. My mother didn’t have a chance; no one had a chance to say their final goodbyes,” she said.

The viewing was supposed to be on Friday. Now, the whole family who traveled down to South Florida for the event are left shocked and devastated.

“They cremated her last week, Friday. Unfortunately, paperwork got mixed up, and they pulled the wrong body and it’s unfortunate that she was cremated,” said Hicks.

“We don’t have any ashes. We don’t have no body, and it’s killing me,” said another family member.

It appears the family doesn’t have their loved one’s ashes because they were given to another grieving family.

“We have no service to give because we have nothing for them to see. We don’t even have ashes to go to Jamaica to spread her ashes,” said Hicks.

7News spoke with an attorney for the funeral home, who confirmed a mistake was made.

Wright & Young is well known in the community. In years past, they’ve hosted various events to help young people, donated Christmas trees to families in need, and the company’s owners have been active in South Florida.

That is why Hicks said she trusted them to care for her grandmother’s body.

Now, the family is unsure of what to do next.

“She’s the matriarch of the entire family,” said Hicks of her grandmother. “Something needs to be done. Unfortunately, money cannot compensate for what’s happened right now. This is a death. My grandmother lived 94 good years, and for them to burn the wrong person and then come and tell us that they burned the wrong person, it’s not acceptable.”

The attorney for the funeral home said they are taking full accountability for the mistake and that it was human error. They also said they informed the family as soon as their investigation wrapped up. For now, the attorney said the funeral home wants to respect the family’s wishes.

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