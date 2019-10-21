Funeral held for teen who drowned after saving mother and son in Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - Friends and loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to a courageous teenager who lost his life while saving a mother and her son from drowning.

A large crowd of mourners gathered at Memorial Plan Flagler Memorial Park along West Flagler Street to pay their respects to Christian Burgos, Monday morning.

Officials said Burgos came to the aid of the 9-year-old boy and then tried to swim out to the child’s mother after they were caught in strong current at Virginia Key Beach, Sept. 30.

After rescuing the mother and son, Burgos had to be rescued from the dangerous waters.

Paramedics transported the three of them to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Burgos died two days later.

The mother and son survived.

Burgos was 17 years old.

