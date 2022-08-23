MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners are preparing to say a final farewell to a fallen police officer.

Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry will be laid to rest, Wednesday.

The 29-year-old died last week after he was shot while chasing an armed robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at LoanDepot Park.

The service is open to the public.

