Fundraiser held to teach swimming safety to children in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fundraiser was held to help give children a lesson in swimming safety.

The Miami Tread-A-Thon gave kids from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood the opportunity to improve their swimming skills at the Athalie Range Park pool near Northwest 62nd Street and Fifth Court, Sunday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also stopped by to teach the kids a valuable lesson.

Carvalho told 7News that swimming is one of the most vital skills a child should learn, especially living in South Florida.

