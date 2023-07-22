MIAMI (WSVN) - Family fun day has never felt this cool in the summer heat.

The Children’s Trust kicked off their 15th annual Family Expo, the largest free family resource event in Miami, on Saturday at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

Attendees got to enjoy face painting, music and complimentary meals, all while accessing valuable resources for the upcoming school year.

“We’re providing information on after-school programs, we’re providing free book bags, a lot of school supplies,” said Ximena Nunez, The Children’s Trust’s director of communications. “It’s a lot of resources for families now that they’re going back to school.”

The Children’s Trust has even partnered with Uber to provide families with free transportation to the event.

The Family Expo doesn’t end Saturday. There will be two more events on July 29 and Aug. 5. For more information, click here.

