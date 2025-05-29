NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen has overcome a childhood tragedy to turn the tassel and celebrate an emotional high school graduation.

Isaiah Gates and his family were overwhelmed by emotion Wednesday as he walked the stage to accept his diploma from Miami Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The teen survived a traumatic experience when he was younger, overcoming the odds of survival and now turning the page for the next chapter in his life.

“My ‘why’ is different than other students,” Isaiah said.

In 2016, when Isaiah was 10, he went to Albany, Georgia to visit his grandmother with his 6-year-old sister, Zykaria, and 7-year-old cousin, Jaylan.

Isaiah’s grandmother was unknowingly suffering from a mental illness and, after she ran out of her medication, she attacked Isaiah with a knife and locked him inside of the trunk of a car to die.

Isaiah’s sister and cousin were killed, and his grandmother set the house on fire. Isaiah was the only survivor.

He said he reached this graduation not just for himself, but for his sister.

“She won’t be able to walk across the stage like I’m doing. She won’t be able to graduate from college in four years like I’m going to,” he said.

Isaiah overcame more than most could imagine, leaning on his faith and a pastor, the Rev. Nathaniel Robinson III, who helped guide him to this moment.

“It’s a blessing to see him fight through. It’s been something that’s been encouraging to me and has helped me to know that we can make a larger impact on even more people,” Robinson said.

Nine years after surviving an unthinkable horror, Isaiah graduated from his high school with a 4.0 GPA and was accepted into more than 100 colleges. He also received a combined $4 million in scholarship offers.

His mother, Eisha Brown, said this moment is everything for them.

“It’s so emotional, you know, he couldn’t have been here right now. It’s so emotional, I’m so proud,” she said.

His grandfather was too emotional for words.

“Overwhelming, I’m just so proud,” he said.

As his name was called, Isaiah walked across the stage and accepted the diploma with his sister and cousin watching on in spirit.

“They’re right here with me in my heart and in spirit. I know they’re watching down smiling, proud of me,” he said.

Isaiah said he hopes his story will inspire others to achieve their dreams.

“Full of gratitude, feeling blessed,” he said.

Now that he’s accomplished this major milestone, Isaiah is looking to move on to the next one. He said he plans to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he will study political science.

