MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida man wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in 2021 was apprehended Friday morning by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Ismael Campos, 23, was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.

He was wanted by the FBI for his involvement in the July 25, 2021, shooting death of Demetrius Harris at an apartment complex on Southwest 270 Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities had charged Campos with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

A federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution had been issued in February 2024.

The shooting, which allegedly occurred over a dispute about a parking spot, left Harris dead and occurred in the presence of his girlfriend and young child. Campos had reportedly fired 18 rounds at Harris.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.