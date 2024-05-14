FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Pinecrest was captured by US Marshals in Fort Lauderdale.

Jefferey Manuel Chamorro was taken into custody on Tuesday by the US Marshals and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF).

Chamorro’s arrest stems from an incident on April 17, where he allegedly enticed a victim to the 8200 block of Southwest 128 Street in Pinecrest and fired five rounds into the driver’s front side door of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, who was not injured, pursued Chamorro until losing him in traffic.

Detectives said the victim was lured to the area when the gunman drove up next to the car and opened fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.