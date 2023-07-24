MIAMI (WSVN) - After evading the law for over a decade, 71-year-old Carlos Blanco has been extradited from Spain to the United States to face federal child pornography possession and distribution charges in the Southern District of Florida. Blanco made his initial appearance in a Miami federal court this week, marking the end of his 12-year run as a fugitive from justice.

The saga began on November 3, 2010, when federal law enforcement initially arrested Blanco, a citizen of the United States, Honduras, and Cuba, and charged him with possessing and distributing child pornography. Following his release on bond, Blanco was expected to plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for February 24, 2011. However, he failed to appear for the hearing, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant and declare him a fugitive on February 25, 2011.

After more than a decade on the run, Blanco’s luck ran out in March 2023 when he was apprehended in Spain. His arrest followed a request for his provisional arrest made by the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs (OIA). Blanco consented to his extradition to the United States.

Before his capture in Spain, Blanco had lived there since July 2022, and prior to that, he resided in Honduras for 11 years.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Markenzy Lapointe, and Special Agent in Charge of FBI Miami, Jeffrey B. Veltri announced the extradition.

