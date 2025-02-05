MIAMI (WSVN) - The roads on 27th Avenue between West Flagler Street and Southwest Second Street are closed due to a fuel spill after a gas tanker was involved in a traffic accident.

Miami Fire said the accident involving a gas tanker and a car happened around 4a.m. Wednesday. The car damaged the tanker which caused fuel to leak onto the roadway.

The tanker is carrying 9000 gallons of gas.

Miami Fire Rescue have contained the leak by putting foam like substance on the fuel, preventing it from entering the storm drains in the area.

Officials said the tanker can not move until the gas is transferred onto another truck so it will be a while before the roads are clear.

There’s no danger to the public but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

