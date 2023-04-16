PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida drivers continue to have trouble fueling up after a delay on gas deliveries due to this week’s wicked weather.

Flooding at Port Everglades temporarily halted the pickup of fuel and delivery to gas stations across Broward and Miami-Dade.

As of Saturday, water has finally cleared from the port, and officials are optimistic.

“So we’re excited again to have that back in operation. Be patient when it comes to fuel,” said Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher. “We should have no problem getting fuel to our gas stations. Most importantly, we’re getting mutual aid from Port Everglades as well as Tampa.”

But some gas stations have run dry.

Driver Allison Head said she went to over half a dozen locations before she found one with a pump that wasn’t empty.

“I stopped at, I think, seven different gas stations, and by the eighth one, I found one, and there were long lines,” she said. “Then I came back here, and we’re experiencing the same thing.”

Six of 12 terminals at Port Everglades are now open, and fuel tankers are moving as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.