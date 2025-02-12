Authorities are warning drivers to beware of text messages demanding payment on tolls with the risk of late fees or legal action, claiming it to be a phishing scam.

Officials said it is designed to rob the visitor once they’ve clicked on the fake link provided.

The Federal Trade Commission warns people to never click on a link in a suspicious text or email, and to always verify information and report suspicious activity.

