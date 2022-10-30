MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami held its Sixth Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash.

Visitors on Saturday had the chance to participate in spooky science experiments and see if it was possible to carve a pumpkin underwater.

When they got inside, visitors got to see an explosive experiment involving a pumpkin and a lighter.

The museum hosted this event for more than just celebrating Halloween, but also as part of National Chemistry Week.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.