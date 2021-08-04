MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was duct taped to his seat during a Frontier Airlines flight to Miami International Airport explained his side of the story on social media days after the encounter went viral.

On Saturday, a passenger on board a flight from Philadelphia to MIA was caught on camera punching a flight attendant after, police said, he groped and touched the privates of at least two other people while drunk.

Max Berry, 22, could be seen restrained in duct tape as the flight landed, and his mouth was also taped shut. He spent the past several days locked up in Miami-Dade County jail.

Crew members said the 22-year-old grabbed their breasts, spilled his drink and emerged from the restroom shirtless. In the video, he could be seen and heard with his shirt back on, yet cursing and yelling how his parents and grandfather are worth millions.

Days after the debacle, Berry posted on Twitter, “This will forever be the most dehumanizing experience in my entire life. Many people laughed and ridiculed me as I was mistreated by a staff of a PROFESSIONAL airline. Just to make matters worth [sic], this has gone ‘viral’ on the internet and will never disappear. To be clear, I DID NOT GROPE ANYBODY. This is just the stupid narrative the media is pushing. Safe to say I’m never flying Frontier again.”

Frontier Airlines released a statement that read, in part, “A passenger made inappropriate physical contact with two flight attendants and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved.”

Along with his tweets, Berry tweeted #JusticeForMaxBerry.

