MIAMI (WSVN) - The arctic chill lingered across South Florida as the region once again woke up to temperatures in the 30s, but a brief reprieve is within sight.

That doesn’t mean it’s time to ditch the scarves and coats just yet. The entire state remained chilly Monday morning as, meteorologists said, high pressure continues to bring cold winds from the north.

Cold alerts remain in place for South Florida, including a cold weather advisory that continued until 10 a.m. on Monday for wind chilld in the 20s and 30s. A freeze warning for Broward and Miami-Dade counties was allowed to expire at 9 a.m.

Temperatures have since inched up into the low 40s for a wide swath of South Florida. The Florida Keys were slightly warmer, with Key West hitting 50 degrees.

Despite plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Monday, meteorologists said it won’t do much to increase the temperatures, just a few degrees warmer. High temperatures on Monday afternoon will be in the 50s, and temperatures will begin to rebound after Monday. However, a new cold front is expected to move in later in the week.

7News cameras on Sunday morning captured beachgoers braving the chilly conditions to hot the sand on Hollywood Beach. Others strolled along the Broadwalk all bundled up in their winter gear.

When asked how often she breaks out her puffy blue coat, a woman replied, “This is the first time, ever, in about 10 years.”

It wasn’t just people. Animals also need assistance when the temperatures dip this low. At Miami-Dade Animal Services’ shelter, they were taking in donations over the weekend, and some people brought dogs home with them to foster through the cold snap.

“So I’m going to take this baby for a week while, you know, things are getting better,” said Barbara Barrios before she left with a four-legged companion.

Not everyone was cold this weekend. Some tourist were seen out and about with very light clothing, including a young man who oped to go shirtless.

When the visitor was asked about the temperatures he left behind, he replied, “Negative 40 [degrees]. Yeah, [these temperatures], it’s kind of warm.”

Temperatures falling into the 30s is rare in Fouth Florida, so it’s good to be ready and layer up.

“My flip flops are in my backpack here, and that’s where they’re going to stay,” said a woman in a blue hoodle and black beanie.

But for some, the layers aren’t really possible, so local organization were offering services to the most vulnerable who don’t have shelter.

“Let them know, there’s a place for you. You don’t need to stay outside,” said Sam Gil, Senior Vice President of Operations for Camillus House in Miami.

Outreach teams were out in full force this weekend, as they went to different areas of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, where they know there are more people sleeping on the streets.

The Salvation Army provided meals. Both Camillus and The Salvation Army have extra beds on these cold nights.

“We work with the continuum of care to make sure that everyone in the city and the county has a warm place to sleep during this time,” said Maj. Gene Hogg with The Salvation Army.

Camillus House distributed medications and made sure people who have nowhere to go have blankets, jackets and snacks. On Monday, they were also trying to encourage them to come to the shelter because they still have space.

