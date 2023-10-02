AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Calling all “Friends” fans! Get ready to step into the iconic world of the beloved sitcom as “The Friends Experience: The One in Miami” arrives at Aventura Mall on October 27.

This touring exhibit, originally created to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in New York, will bring to life the legendary sets and moments that made “Friends” a cultural phenomenon.

Relive your favorite scenes, from the unforgettable “PIVOT!” couch-moving debacle to posing by the iconic fountain from the show’s opening credits. Lounge in Joey and Chandler’s recliners or cozy up in a recreated Central Perk for a coffee break.

The experience, located at Treats Food Hall on the mall’s third level, offers fans 30 to 45 minutes of pure nostalgia. Tickets start at $27, and it’s open to all ages, with children 3 and under enjoying free admission.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the world of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. “The Friends Experience: The One in Miami” promises a memorable trip down memory lane for fans of the beloved sitcom.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can click here.

