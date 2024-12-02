SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and teammates set up a memorial to honor the life of a 14-year-old boy who was struck and killed while trying to cross the street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the makeshift memorial on Sunday afternoon, a heartfelt tribute for 14-year-old Lazaro Martinez, after loved ones gathered to share some memories about the student athlete.

“He was one of my best friends. I miss him, man,” said teammate and friend Kendrick Pruitt.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was walking home when he was hit by a black Audi traveling north on Southwest 112th Avenue, near 232nd Street, Tuesday evening.

A GoFundMe page created for the victim states his 8-year-old cousin witnessed the horrific accident.

Those who knew Martinez told 7News he was a talented football player and an even more incredible friend. They created this memorial on the sidewalk, steps away from where he lost his life, placing balloons and other things the teen loved.

The 14-year-old was also described as caring and funny.

“He was always a caring, loving guy. He always laughed; every time we see him, he was laughing,” said Kenyon Priutt, a friend of the victim.

“He was always positive, funny. He was a funny dude. I don’t understand,” said Kaden Howard, another friend.

“Even when we played football, he was a great football player, a great [quarterback],” said Kendrick. “He really had a dream ahead of him, but he just got took too soon.”

A good Samaritan said she immediately stopped her car after Martinez was hit while trying to cross the four-lane roadway.

“I threw my car in park in the middle of traffic, and I just jumped out,” she said.

The good Samaritan said she stopped traffic, then called 911.

“I walked up to him, I said, ‘Hey, hello, can you hear me? Are you OK?’” she said . “I lifted his shirt to see his lungs, to see if he was breathing any air. I checked his pulse on his wrist and his neck, and it was nothing. It was too late.”

Troopers said the driver of the Audi stopped and stayed at the scene of the crash, and now they’re investigating the incident.

“It broke my heart. It was losing like a brother to me,” said teammate and friend Jordan Robinson. “We grew up playing football; having fun times. It just hurts.”

Martinez’s friends said they will be working extra hard on the field to win games for him.

Football parents, meanwhile, begged people to slow down on busy roads like the one where the crash took place.

“At this moment, it’s really emotional, because nobody wants to lose a child,” said Kathy Pruitt. “Our kids are supposed to bury us; we’re not supposed to bury our kids.”

The busy street where the crash happened is located near a school and where Martinez’s family lives.

“My heart goes out to them. I have a hole in my heart now, because I have kids, and it could have been one of my children,” said Kathy.

Martinez’s teammates said they will be retiring the teen’s jersey number, which is number 12.

