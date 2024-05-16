MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbroken friends and co-workers came together to remember a security guard days, after police said, he was fatally gunned down while on the job outside a South Beach nightclub.

7News cameras captured mourners who came together at Exchange South Beach on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Marley William Lester Case.

7News has learned that some of the people in attendance were there during the shooting that took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in front of the club, located along the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

The somber gathering takes place after 7News obtained surveillance video that captured the Mother’s Day morning shooting on the crowded sidewalk that took the life of the 31-year-old father.

The security footage shows the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Dvonn Reaux, as he approached Case, aimed and fired a shot at close range at the victim, who was in mid-conversation with a co-worker.

A srill iomage from the surveillance video captured the shooter standing over the victim.

Detectives said Case was shot again after he dropped after the ground.

The surveillance still appeared in the warrant for Reaux’s arrest. The suspect was apprehended in Broward County and brought to the Turner Guilford Turner Knight Correctional Center.

Reaux faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Miami Beach Police said that prior to the shooting, the suspect was inside Exchange and was “ejected as he was trying to fight with security staff and patrons.”

Investigators said Reaux returned to the club shortly after and opened fire.

The security video shows the frantic scramble by terrified people as they ran from the gunfire and the gunman.

In court Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer pondered the charge Reaux is facing.

“It looks like an execution,” she said. “Why isn’t this an attempted first-degree murder?”

Reaux was denied bond.

Hours later, friends and colleagues mourned a life taken too soon.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Case’s family with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

