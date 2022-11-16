CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - As a memorial in Virginia grew for the victims of the shooting that happened on Sunday at the University of Virginia, the parents of D’Sean Perry flew to the northern state to retrieve his body after he was targeted by the shooter.

Perry, a Miami native and a graduate of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, is remembered as a gentle soul and a young man who left a positive impression on the people he met in the community.

Earl Sims, Perry’s Gulliver Prep coach and Michael Haggard, a family friend and attorney spoke out and shared their grief.

“He was like a son to me,” said Sims. “He was a gentle giant who added value and purpose to my life, as well as others. He will truly be missed, but we’ll make sure his legacy lives on.”

“D’Sean Perry had made it,” said Haggard. “He had made it. He was at one of the greatest schools in the country going to class as a great student-athlete and this is how the story ends?”

The Perrys released a statement as they bring their son home.

It read in part, “He was a loving, giving, caring, God-fearing young mand who was full of life and potential, who made his family proud … we truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from so many people …”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was accused of killing three members of the school’s football team; Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were among the deceased as a result of the shooting that occurred after the group was on a school field trip in Washinton D.C.

Jones Jr. faced a judge and was denied bond on Wednesday.

