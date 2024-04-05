MIAMI (WSVN) - There was trouble on the tracks for a driver in downtown Miami.

It came after a crash involving two cars near Northwest Eighth Street and First Avenue, just after 8 p.m., Friday.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, while one of the drivers involved was checking out the damage to their car, the vehicle broke down on the tracks.

The driver tried to move the vehicle but ended up moving themselves out of the way after hearing the oncoming freight train’s horn. Moments later, the train slammed into the car.

The vehicle wound up with some minor damage, but no one was hurt.

Police temporarily shut down Northwest Fifth to Eighth streets, between Northeast Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue, while they investigated.

Officials said the Florida East Coast Railway has been notified.

