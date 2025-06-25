NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A freezer fire erupted inside Walmart in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the supermarket, located at 425 NE 163rd St., Tuesday night.

Video, shared by customers, captures flames and smoke billowing from the fridge.

Officials said someone used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

