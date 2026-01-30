MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday brought cool and pleasant temperatures for much of South Florida ahead of a steep drop in temperatures that could potentially set records and has sent residents and visitors scrambling to get ready for the bitter blast.

A cold front arriving during the day on Saturday will be ushering in extremely cold air and some very strong winds across the region, Saturday night into Sunday.

The worst of the cold will actually be felt Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s widespread across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, 30s and 40s for the Florida Keys.

Some weather alerts were already in place Friday morning. There’s a freeze watch for interior Broward and Miami-Dade that includes all areas west of the Sawgrass Expressway, U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue for the possibility of 32 degrees in terms of temperatures within the next 48 hours.

There’s also an extreme cold watch in effect for neighboring Palm Beach county for “feels like” temperatures in the teens to 20s.

The polar plunge could kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Outdoor plumbing that’s exposed could actually get damage, so preparations need to be underway Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

7News cameras on Thursday night captured people in Miami already bundled up in sweaters and jackets.

“I’m freezing in South Florida,” said area resident Shelby Meyeroff, seen wearing a leather jacket.

But what’s freezing to some is nice to others, like Eli Hammer and Yarden Sorani, who are visiting from San Francisco.

“I can’t believe this is you guys’ winter. This is insane to me; I keep looking at him and, like, the weather here is so nice,” said Sorani.

The weather will stop feeling so nice this weekend, as South Florida dips into the 30s and 40s.

“Just enjoy it for what it is, you know. Find an excuse to stay indoors and snuggle,” said Hammer.

“Or find a nice hot tub somewhere,” said Sorani.

Some who find themselves unprepared for the imminent cold snap went shopping.

“I’m just buying winter clothes, getting a heater,” said a shopper at a Home Depot. “It’s not as cold as anywhere else, but you’re not used to it in Miami, so yeah, just buying a heater and stocking up.”

First responders have some safety tips for those planning to turn on their space heaters this weekend.

“Keep them three feet away from anything that can burn, and always remember to shut them off prior to leaving the room or going to sleep, and plug them into the wall and not into an extension cord,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Capt. Angelo Ganguzza.

Experts encourage people to look at the label to verify that it’s rated for indoors, and they advise not to use alternative heat sources.

“It’s very important to have the UL listing on the bottom. This listing means that it has all the safety features in there, so if it was to be knocked over or was to overheat, that it would shut off,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

With the bitter temperatures coming, homeless advocates are expecting an influx of people looking for shelter.

“We just don’t have the capacity to to reach everyone,” said Patrice Paldino with the Broward County Housing Division.

Officials at The Salvation Army said they’re planning to add more cots at their shelters over the weekend.

“We provide blankets, hats, scarves. Today we’ll also be providing some hygiene kits so that people are prepared, because obviously, in South florida, they’re not as prepared as as they should be for this kind of weather,” said Paldino.

Between Friday and Monday, homeless outreach teams in Broward and Miami-Dade county are going to be working in overdrive to make sure that the people on the streets have resources or know that they can go to shelters because of the incoming cold snap.

