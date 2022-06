MIAMI (WSVN) - Two iconic buildings in downtown Miami honored victims and survivors of gun violence in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

7News cameras captured the Freedom Tower lit in orange, Friday night.

Across Biscayne Boulevard, the FTX Arena displayed messages about gun violence, including mass shooting statistics.

