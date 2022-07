MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services is offering free adoptions.

The county has honored National Adoption Week by waiving adoption fees for pets 4 months and older.

There are more than 600 furry friends ready to be taken home.

All adoptions include the first set of vaccines, microchip, deworming and neuter surgery.

