CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay resident and World War II veteran celebrated a unique milestone on Thanksgiving this year as he turned 102, a day he calls “Franks-giving.”

Surrounded by family, Frank Koebel marked the special occasion by playing board games and sharing cherished memories.

“Every so often, dad’s birthday on the 23rd of November falls on Thanksgiving, and years ago, dad noted that it should really be called, on those occasions, “Franks-giving” because that’s his real first name,” said Frank’s son Dan. “Even though most of his life he went by ‘Chick,’ his nickname. So today is Franks-giving.”

Frank Koebel is a former naval officer who served in World War II and participated in the Battle of Normandy.

