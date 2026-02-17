NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A team of volunteers rolled up their sleeves for a puppy project.

Florida Power & Light partnered with the Humane Society of Greater Miami to rehabilitate a dog park located at 16101 West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach, Tuesday morning.

Teams assisted with gardening and making landscaping improvements to enhance the play area for dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

The project is part of FPL’s annual Power to Care Week.

“It’s so important to be able to provide community spaces for our members to enjoy such as this dog park here today, and again, it’s just part of our efforts of giving back and empowering strong communities to make them better places to live, work and raise a family,” said FPL spokesperson Karina Bayona.

After wrapping up their work, some dogs were brought out to enjoy the fresh improvements made to the park.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.