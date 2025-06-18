MIAMI (WSVN) - With hurricane season underway, South Florida seniors are brushing up on their preparedness.

Florida Power & Light and United HomeCare provided hurricane meal kits to senior citizens at the Allapattah Community Action Center in Miami, Wednesday.

The recipients received over 250 boxes filled with non-perishable food.

“We’re keeping our fingers [crossed] that the year’s gonna be a good year for hurricanes, they won’t come to Miami, but you never know, it’s through November, so today through November, begin to get ready,” said United HomeCare Community Relations Manager Blanca Ceballos.

Seniors also received checklists and a flashlight in case a storm threatens the South Florida area in the coming months.

