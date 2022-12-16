MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability.

Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue.

All structures will now be either steel or concrete.

FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian.

No transmission structures were lost, which led to faster restoration times for customers.

