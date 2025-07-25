KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light officials have confirmed that all power has been restored to a Key Biscayne neighborhood.

The Village of Key Biscayne sent out an email to residents on Thursday indicating a power outage is impacting “several areas in the Village.”

Village officials informed residents that Florida Power & Light officials are working restoring power to residents affected by Thursday night’s outages. They expect the majority to be repaired by 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to FPL’s website, more than 2,300 customers reported a power outage in Key Biscayne.

FPL officials said they’re currently working on installing temporary bypass lines that will repower some of the outages.

As of Friday morning, according to FPL, repairs are complete and all power has been restored.

