KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Village of Key Biscayne sent out an email to residents indicating a power outage is impacting “several areas in the Village.”

Village officials informed residents that Florida Power & Light officials are working restoring power to residents affected by Thursday night’s outages. They expect the majority to be repaired by 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to FPL’s website, more than 2,300 customers have reported a power outage in Key Biscayne.

FPL officials said they’re currently working on installing temporary bypass lines that will repower some of the outages.

