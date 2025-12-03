MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, gave away 200 free Christmas trees and energy-efficient lights just in time for the holidays.

Susette Ramirez, an FPL customer, said Tuesday’s giveaway captures the spirit of the season.

“It gives people hope, and I think it helps people realize they consider us people — not just numbers, not just a service address,” Ramirez said.

The trees and lights were given away at the Hank Kline Club in Miami on a first-come, first-served basis.

FPL also shared some energy saving tips for the holidays.

