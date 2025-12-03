MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, gave away 200 free Christmas trees and energy-efficient lights just in time for the holidays.

Susette Ramirez, an FPL customer, said Tuesday’s giveaway captures the spirit of the season.

“It gives people hope, and I think it helps people realize they consider us people — not just numbers, not just a service address,” Ramirez said.

The trees and lights were given away at the Hank Kline Club in Miami on a first-come, first-served basis.

FPL also shared some energy saving tips for the holidays.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox