FPL: Over 1,000 without power in Miami Beach day after Indian Creek Substation fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a thousand customers in a part of Miami Beach remain without electricity, as crews work to make repairs one day after a fire at their substation left several buildings in the dark.

Florida Power and Light officials said the fire at their Indian Creek Substation started at around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of 54th Street and Collins Avenue.

FPL shut off power along Collins so crews could use foam to put out the flames.

Cellphone video posted to Twitter captured several buildings in the area without power.

The outage spanned from 50th to 70th streets.

No one was hurt.

FPL officials said they expected to restore power in the overnight hours, but an equipment issue led to 1,044 customers without power as of Sunday night.

FPL officials said they are working closely with local police and fire rescue officials and are committed to restoring power as quickly as possible.

