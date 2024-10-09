WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with Florida Power and Light are ready to respond to power outages due to Hurricane Milton.

7News cameras on Wednesday afternoon captured hundreds of FPL trucks ready to roll out at the Miami-Dade Youth Fairgrounds in West Miami-Dade, one of many staging areas all over the Sunshine State for the power utility company.

Throughout the state, thousands of FPL trucks are ready to roll into action. In addition, there are additional trucks to help clear the path for the power trucks.

FPL spokesperson Bianca Soriano spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“We have 17,000 men and women throughout Florida. They’re ready to respond while it’s safe to do so, even in between feeder bands,” she said.

FPL is not the only company pulling their linemen and women. Others from all over the country are set up in Florida to get the lights back on fast.

“This means there’s people from Washington State, California, and they’re here in Florida to help us out,” said Soriano.

As conditions deteriorate, these crews prepare for the worst, especially after Hurricane Helene left its mark on the west coast of the state just weeks ago.

“There’s water in the ground, there’s saturation, there’s strong wind, as you see, and so, we just really ask our customers to be patient,” said Soriano. “We’re not going to stop working while it’s safe to do so before, during and after Milton, and we’re going to continue to work until every single customer has their lights back on.”

FPL officials said their technology lets them know when electricity goes out in Florida neighborhoods.

“There really isn’t a need to contact us. However, we understand it’s very difficult to not have your lights on, so we invite our customers to download the app, FPL, or visit fpl.com/storm for the latest updates,” said Soriano.

FPL officials said they do expect some South Florida homes to lose power due to Milton’s strong feeder bands. They ask for residents’ patience while they restore power across the state.

