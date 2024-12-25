MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Power and Light crew took care of a power line problem in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scenes of downed power lines in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 37th Avenue, just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers shut down the area in front of a shopping center due to the live wire.

7News cameras captured FPL electricians making repairs at the scene.

