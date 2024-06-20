MIAMI (WSVN) - In anticipation of an above-average storm season, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and United HomeCare are joining forces to distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to more than 475 seniors across Miami-Dade County.

The event will take place Thursday at the Allapattah Community Action Center, located at 2257 NW North River Drive, Miami. The distribution is set to run between 8:30 a.m. to noon. This initiative aims to ensure that seniors in the communities served by FPL have access to vital supplies in the event of a hurricane.

Volunteers from both FPL and United HomeCare will be on hand to assist with the distribution of the kits.

The hurricane preparedness kits contain three days’ worth of shelf-stable food, water, and snacks, providing essential nutrition for seniors who may be unable to leave their homes or receive home-delivered meals after a storm. Each kit will also include a storm-preparedness guide with valuable resources tailored for seniors.

This comes as Miami-Dade officials urged residents to complete a damage assessment survey following severe flooding caused by a rainstorm last week. The storm left streets inundated and homes extensively damages, with piles of water-damaged furniture and trash lining the streets.

The survey, activated by the county’s Department of Emergency Management, will help document the extent of and severity of the damage, enabling businesses and individuals o connect with additional resources. The information collected will be used to aid those most affected by the flooding.

Residents looking to file insurance claims for damage must contact their insurance providers, as the survey is solely for resource allocation purposes.

For more information on reporting damage, residents can visit the Miami-Dade County official website.

