MIAMI (WSVN) - A new incinerator for Miami-Dade County and its proposed location continues to generate strong opinions among residents and local leaders.

Tuesday was the deadline for a joint proposal from Florida Power & Light and FCC Environmental Services to build an incinerator in the county, but that deadline was missed.

County commissioners were supposed to hear and discuss details on a new proposed location, as well as a cost plan from the two developers for that new incinerator, which will replace the one that burned down back in 2023 in Doral.

“Today was the deadline for the consortium, that’s FCC and FPL, to bring a negotiated memorandum of understanding to the board, it’s a consortium I think is a great idea in theory, but if they can’t get their act together and bring us a firm plan on how our residents are going to benefit, then we have problems, and we need to revisit the consortium,” said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

Over the years, it’s been a contentious battle to find a new location, as many residents and environmentalists have pushed back on every proposed site and its possible billion-dollar price tag, stating the negative impact on public health and the Everglades.

Now with the deadline missed, while Miami-Dade commissioners are frustrated, they want to make sure they have all the information in place before moving forward.

“As I understand it from talking to the two parties — and they’ve explained it, I guess, to everybody — is that they’re still in discussions and they haven’t reached, the right word is not agreement, they haven’t reached a conclusion that they can proffer to the county commission yet in its entirety now,” said Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez.

Bermudez said with that deadline now missed, everything has been put on hold. He said the chairman now has to make the decision on when the next deadline will be for the new proposal to be received.

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