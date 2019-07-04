Fourth of July celebrations underway across South Florida

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fourth of July celebrations are well underway across South Florida ahead of the big fireworks spectacle tonight.

Over in Sunrise, a parade was held along Sunset Strip, Thursday morning.

It ended at City Park where the family fun and games kicked off.

Guests were treated to refreshments, food and a bounce house.

7News spoke with attendees who described what their favorite part about the holiday is.

“The candy,” said Michaela Vincent “They throw a lot of candy.”

“We’re here because my son is a Marine,” Christine Argentina added, “so that’s why I’m here.”

No matter the reason, the City of Sunrise’s Fourth of July parade brought locals and tourists together.

“We came from New York City,” said one guest. “We flew in on Monday.”

“We actually came all the way from The Acreage because this was one of the best parades that we could find,” Joe Depastino said.

Depastino made the 60-plus-mile trip on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his spouse.

It’s safe to say the parade and festivities did not disappoint.

“So far, this is a great little town,” Depastino continued. “This is a great parade.”

Things wrapped up at the park at around noon.

A concert and fireworks show is expected to begin outside of the BB&T Center at 5 p.m. and runs through 9:30 p.m.

Great parade this morning and looking forward to tonight's festivities at the @thebbtcenter! Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July! #SunrisePolice #CityofSunrise #4thofJuly #Parade pic.twitter.com/htAyJicN1j — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) July 4, 2019

Over in Key Biscayne, another parade put on a show for residents and guests.

People lined the parade route along Crandon Boulevard for the celebration’s 60th year in the city.

Our 60th annual 4th of July parade begins promptly at 11am!🇺🇸 It's going to be Wonderful & HOT! Please drink Lots of Water! FYI – The parade route ends at W. ENID this year, not W. Wood. If you're coming from off the island, arrive before 10am to avoid Crandon closure hassles.😎 pic.twitter.com/keG2kgMHcG — Key Biscayne (@keybiscayne) July 4, 2019

“I’m out here because Fourth of July is really important because it’s Independence Day!” attendee Ale Elliott said.

“We celebrate for the people that fought for America, and it’s really patriotic,” Isabella Pedraja added. “I love America.”

Parents were out in full force with their children for the fun and a valuable lesson about what happened on this day in 1776.

“I just want to tell them a bit about our history to raise some pride in them,” Olivier Belleri said while pushing his child in a stroller.

And proud everyone was, for a country some 330 million people call home.

“We are out here celebrating our country,” said Deborah Nunez. “We are happy to be Americans.”

“I think it’s wonderful that we can all come together and just be one today,” said Marion Craig, sporting red, white and blue colors.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.