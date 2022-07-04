KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN), MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN), MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN), CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN), MIAMI (WSVN), HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN), FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – As the country celebrates Independence Day, several Fourth of July celebrations are kicking off throughout South Florida.

At Key Biscayne, large crowds of people were seen as a parade took place.

The parade started at 11 a.m Monday. and is the 63rd year that they’ve hosted this display.

Organizers shutdown Crandon Boulevard heading south to celebrate Independence Day.

The parade is free for attendees and once it wraps up, the Rotary Cub of Key Biscayne will be hosting an Independence Day picnic at the Village Green. A fireworks show will happen at sunset.

At Margate, there were similar sights and sounds as people celebrated the Fourth.

That parade started at 9 a.m. and throughout the day there will be a live concert, a pool party and an obstacle course for children.

A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will last for around 20 minutes.

It is recommended to bring water and and an umbrella if you plan on attending these parades because of high temperatures being felt throughout the day.

At Miami Beach, the scene is also set for Independence Day fun.

73rd Street closed down at Collins for some festive fun this Fourth of July.

The city’s Fire on the Fourth event is back after the coronavirus pandemic caused it to shutdown.

“Since 2019, we’re really excited after this two year hiatus to bring this event to our residents and our visitors,” said Lissette Garcia Arrogante.

People can expect food trucks, live music and they are even turning the bandshell into a roller-skating ring, which starts at 4 p.m.

“We’re also going to, for the first time, have a drone show kicking off at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks,” said Garcia Arrogante.

Crowds of people were already heading to the beach on this scotching Independence Day.

“We’re going to celebrate with some family and friends here on the beach first then probably hang out by the poolside, and have a barbecue and enjoy the fireworks,” said Monica, a beachgoer.

Meanwhile over at Coral Gables, upwards of 40,000 people are expected to be at the Biltmore Hotel’s firework extravaganza.

The police chief said it is the perfect time to launch their new pilot drone program.

“We can basically put eyes and ears on anything in the City of Coral Gables within two to three minutes,” said the police chief.

He also said that with that many people coming to celebrate in their city, the drones will give police a better vantage point to keep an eye on any dangerous situations.

“We’ll be able to have eyes on it before the officers can walk over there looking for missing children and there’s a lot of different uses we will have,” said the police chief.

Also in Miami-Dade, Bayfront Park will host its Fourth of July bash on the bay in Downtown Miami.

In Broward, the city of Hollywood is gearing up for its annual beach bash.

The police department is warning those that are coming to the party to be aware and practice patience as roads and some bridges will be closed for traffic.

In the City of Fort Lauderdale, there will be quite the show in the water with family fun events taking place all day.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said that party will go well into the night.

“The B-52’s will be performing in concert live, and that will be on the beach,” said Trantalis.

No matter what you are planning, you should stay hydrated, use plenty of sunblock and enjoy.

“To everyone to have a safe, that’s the most important thing, have a safe fun time with family and friend,” said Monica.

