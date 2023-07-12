NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men were arrested after shooting at detectives during a traffic stop, authorities reported.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 11:38 pm Tuesday when a Hyundai sedan disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of NE 150 Street and NE 6 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail officers noticed the vehicle’s violation and promptly activated their emergency equipment, intending to halt the car. However, as the suspects attempted to flee, one of the occupants seated in the front passenger seat extended their arm out of the window and discharged multiple rounds toward the law enforcement officers.

Last night, RID officers were shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Thankfully, the officers were not injured and the four cowards are currently in custody. These attacks are happening too often. Let me be clear, violence against my officers will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/o7sldAadMv — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) July 12, 2023

A subsequent pursuit ensued, ultimately concluding when the Hyundai sedan came to a halt near NE 123 Street and NE 13 Avenue.

At this point, the four suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. In response, authorities swiftly established a perimeter, marshaling the support of the MDPD’s aviation and K9 units to assist in the search operation.

Ultimately, all four individuals were taken into custody without any further incidents.

The suspects have been identified as 16-year-old Jurode Jean Claude, 17-year-old Michael Alisma, 17-year-old Xavier Kerin and 19-year-old Jose Perez.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered a firearm at the scene. Fortunately, no officers sustained injuries during the encounter.

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working diligently to uncover additional details surrounding the incident.

